Avatar: The Last Airbender Mobile Game Avatar: Generations Soft Launch Announced by Square Enix

Square Enix announced the soft launch of the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game Avatar: Generations in select territories.

Today Square Enix London Mobile announced the soft launch of the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game Avatar: Generations in select territories.

The game is being developed by with Vancouver-based studio Navigator Games and is soft launching in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden for Android and iOS. It will expand to other territories over the following months.

The game is defined as a “RPG adventure” and it includes “fan-favorite characters” across the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

The first chapter includes Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, Zuko, Appa, and Momo as they embark into a quest to fulfill Aang’s destiny.

Future content will explore Avatar Kyoshi, Korra, Roku and more across the Four Nations.

The gameplay focuses on squad-based battles and Square Enix claims it includes deep character progression and party customization systems as players recruit new heroes (via gacha, no doubt) and level them up.

The open world includes beloved locations, stories, and events, alongside new stories that expands the Avatar universe.

Square Enix Montréal head of mobile Patrick Naud accompanied the press release with a comment.

“We are thrilled to unveil ‘Avatar: Generations’ as the second official title in production from Square Enix London Mobile and I can’t wait for players to dive in later this year. Avatar: Generations represents Square Enix London Mobile’s continued investment in publishing high-quality free-to-play mobile titles based on iconic IPs.”

We also get one from Navigator Games CEO Will Moore.

“With a globally beloved brand of this level, we’ve endeavored to create a game that expands the rich and storied universe of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ in way that feels authentic and exciting to fans of the series and RPG games alike. At the same time, we’ve ensured that the game remains accessible to anyone who doesn’t traditionally play RPG’s. Our partners at Square Enix London Mobile have been hugely supportive in these efforts, and we’re working closely with our community during this soft launch period to make the best version of the game possible.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Navigator Games, they have previously worked on Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast.