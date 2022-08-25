Are Xbox Series X|S Price Hikes Next? Microsoft Says No

Earlier this week, Sony fans were greeted with some unsettling news, as it was revealed that PS5 prices would be increasing in certain markets due to inflation. Ever since this came about, Xbox fans began to worry that the Xbox Series X|S might suffer a similar fate.

Thankfully, it seems that fans of this console are safe from increased pricing, at least for the time being. This news comes by way of a statement made to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that there are no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series

“We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

While it is always possible that plans could change, especially given the volatility of the economy, for now, it seems like Microsoft is sticking to its customer-friendly approach to business. The company has built up a much more positive reputation with gamers in recent years, especially since they’ve chosen to focus a lot of their efforts on building Xbox Game Pass, a platform that gives players access to hundreds of games for as low as $9.99 a month.

