Aether Gazer Cinematic Trailer Shows Verthandi in Action

Today Yostar released a new trailer of its upcoming mobile game Aether Gazer, developed by the team behind Azur Lane.

The trailer showcases one of the game’s heroines, Verthandi, as she rescues cute cats and fights against the corruption that is attacking the world.

This follows another concept trailer released earlier this month.

You can watch it below.

Aether Gazer is coming later this year for iOS and Android. As usual, it’ll be free-to-play with optional microtransactions.

It’s a 3D action RPG that lets you fight alongside AI teammates in teams of three against creatures called the “Visbanes.”

Of course, it comes with a wide variety of attractive characters, the wast majority of whom are female, but there are also a couple of male characters.

It promises “unique ultimate skillchains,” “Spectacular hi-res graphics” and the ability to customize the characters’ skills.

Pre-registrations are already open with the usual bunch of rewards promised depending on the number of registrants.