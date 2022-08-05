Aether Gazer Global Pre-Registration Rewards Revealed; Check Out the Stylish Concept Trailer Here

Developed by Yostar, best known for Arknights and Azur Lane, Aether Gazer is an upcoming free-to-play mobile ARPG with a futuristic and dystopian twist. There’s no set release date for the game just yet, though that’s par for the course with most mobile games, but the developers have just released a new concept trailer, which you can check out down below:

In addition to that, the game is now open for pre-registration, and here’s a preview of the pre-reg rewards players can get once the milestones have been hit:

10,000: Ain Soph Coin×10,000

Ain Soph Coin×10,000 50,000: Divine Factor×300, Ain Soph Coin×10,000

Divine Factor×300, Ain Soph Coin×10,000 100,000: Battle Record T3×3, Modifier Scan Voucher×10 (10x pull)

Battle Record T3×3, Modifier Scan Voucher×10 (10x pull) 200,000: Sephirah Crystal T3×3, Modifier Scan Voucher×10

Sephirah Crystal T3×3, Modifier Scan Voucher×10 300,000: Revelation T3×5, Modifier Scan Voucher×10, Limited Portrait Frame×1

Revelation T3×5, Modifier Scan Voucher×10, Limited Portrait Frame×1 400,000: Limited Outfit of Tidal Song Poseidon×1, In-game Sticker×1

The concept trailer doesn’t show off any actual gameplay, but as an ARPG, you can expect fast-paced combat that requires precision and skill, similar to something like Punishing Gray Raven. The good news, however, is that there’s also auto-battle functionality where the AI can take over the combat bits for you. It’ll be less efficient, but it should get the job done assuming you aren’t too under-leveled.

Aether Gazer is set to be released for mobile devices later this year.

