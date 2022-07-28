What Remains of Edith Finch Now Available for Xbox Series X|S & PS5

What Remains of Edith Finch is now available on new consoles with 4K and 60FPS support. Previous owners can update for free.

During today’s showcase from Annapurna Interactive, it was announced that What Remains of Edith Finch is available to play now on Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5.

What Remains of Edith Finch, developed by Giant Sparrow, was released back in 2017 and centers around a woman named Edith who has a familial curse in which all but one member of each generation will die in a strange way.

The game can now be played natively with 4K and 60FPS support on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Players who already own What Remains of Edith Finch on Xbox One and PS4 are able to upgrade for free, though it currently seems as though Playstation users who claimed the game from PS+ cannot get the upgrade for free (we’ll update this if that changes).

If you’re curious about whether or not you would enjoy What Remains of Edith Finch, you can read our official review of the game from when it was released right here.

You can watch the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 launch trailer for What Remains of Edith Finch below.

Is What Remains of Edith Finch on Xbox Series X|S & PS5?

Yes, the game What Remains of Edith Finch is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It costs $19.99 to buy, and players who already bought it on Xbox One or PS4 can upgrade to the respective newer console for free. The game is also currently available for Nintendo Switch and PC.

