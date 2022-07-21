Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Delayed as Ubisoft Announces Financial Results

Ubisoft announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2 and announced a delay for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Today Ubisoft announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 (related to the period ended on June 30, 2022) and among other things, the publisher announced a delay for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The game will be delayed to the fiscal year 2023-24, which means that it’ll release between April 2023 and March 2024.

Another “smaller unannounced premium game” has also been delayed to the same period.

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023-24. We are committed to delivering a

cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this

amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft.

We also decided to release in 2023-24 a smaller unannounced premium game, originally slated

for 2022-23. While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on

productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working

conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering

the best experiences to players.”

Below you can find the company’s financial results, defined “slightly ahead of target.”

As usual, we get a statement from CEO Yves Guillemot.

“As our teams are intensely focused on delivering memorable experiences to players across platforms, business models and geographies, we continue to work on the richest pipeline in the Company’s history. We have an unprecedented opportunity to leverage the strength of our IPs to a significantly wider audience. The new high-value mobile partnership for one of our brands reflects the powerful appeal of our brands for the fast-growing AAA mobile segment. It also provides our teams with more time to fully realize their creative vision and deliver high-quality experiences for our fans, while at the

same time increasing our visibility for both 2022-23 and 2023-24.” “As we concentrate on unlocking the value of these initiatives, we are simultaneously adapting our organization to current economic uncertainties through cost optimization. We are also working hard to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity and high-quality content. We are confident that we are entering a multi-year cycle of significant topline and operating income growth.”

Another statement was provided by CFO Frédérick Duguet:

“We delivered a slightly better than expected performance in the quarter, with notably outperformances from Rainbow Six Siege and the Assassin’s Creed brand. The past months have been very active, with the gameplay reveals of Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones. Players’ feedback for the reveal of The Division Resurgence and for the ongoing tests of Rainbow Six Mobile, The Division Heartland and

XDefiant have been supportive.”

Last, but not least, we get a breakdown of the company’s sales broken down by region and platform family.

If you want to compare, you can check out the results related to the previous quarter, which were published in May.