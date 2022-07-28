The Lost Wild, Bounty Star, & More Revealed During a Jam-Packed Annapurna Interactive Showcase

Today, Annapurna Interactive aired their second annual showcase event, in which they livestreamed new updates and reveals for all of their 2022 video game content and beyond. Included in that is a new title from the creator of Katamari Damacy, The Lost World, essentially a Jurrasic Park survival game, and so much more.

You can check out a recap of everything that was revealed down below.

Thirsty Suitors

The team at Outerloop Games talks about what to expect in Thirsty Suitors, coming soon to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Steam. The PC demo of the game is available now.

Hindsight

What if the physical objects of everyday life, the possessions we hold close, were actual windows to the past? From the creator of Prune, Hindsight is a poignant narrative game exploring the sum of a woman’s life.

Hindsight launches on Switch, Steam, and the App Store on August 4.

Bounty Star

In Bounty Star, play as Clementine McKinney, an ex-soldier without purpose or peace, as she gets back into a mech, fights bands of mercenaries, and learns to care about the post-post Apocalyptic desert home she intended to rot in.

Bounty Star is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam in 2023.

Outer Wilds for Xbox Series X|S

Outer Wilds and Echoes of the Eye DLC will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on Sep. 15 with native 60 FPS support. Current Xbox One and PS4 owners can upgrade for free.

What Remains of Edith Finch for Xbox Series X|S

What Remains of Edith Finch is now available natively for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 with 4K and 60FPS support. Current Xbox One and PS4 owners can upgrade for free.

Forever Ago

Forever Ago follows a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred embarks on a journey north in search of redemption. In this single-player road trip adventure, you’ll travel to beautiful places, capture memories with your camera, meet interesting people, and even make some new friends.

Flock

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Soar through beautiful landscapes, seeking out rare and elusive creatures to add to your flock. Coming soon to Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam.

Hohokum

Take on the role of a curious flying kite-like being and travel to colorful, curious worlds waiting to be discovered. Interact with characters and environments to uncover secrets or simply roam at your own pace and be amused at the surprises that unfold. While there are goals and activities, at its heart, Hohokum is a playground – a place to wander about and get lost in.

Hohokum is now available on Steam.

New Game from the Creator of Katamari Damacy

Something new from Uvula. Stay tuned for more info on this untitled game from the creator of Katamari Damacy later this year.

The Lost Wild

The Lost Wild is a survival horror adventure about overcoming nature’s most formidable forms of life. Explore overgrown research facilities nestled in a lush wilderness. Be resourceful, intimidate, evade, and unravel the mystery at the heart of the island.

The Lost Wild is coming soon to Steam.

That’ll do it for everything that was announced at the Annapurna Showcase 2022. If you’d like to check out the full showcase for yourself, we’ve also linked that right down below for your convenience.

