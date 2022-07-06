The Division Resurgence Takes the Series Mobile

In a surprise reveal today, The Division Resurgence will be a new storyline of The Division series for mobile devices. The reveal trailer gives a look at a new enemy faction called the Freemen. While there’s not direct gameplay, the trailer does open with saying it is “game engine footage.” Judging by the end of the trailer, The Division Resurgence will be coming to both iOS and Android devices “soon”.

You can watch the reveal trailer for the new mobile entry in the series below.

It seems The Division Resurgence will return to New York after Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 took place in Washington D.C.

Tom Clancy’s The Division came out in 2016 with the sequel following in 2019. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 hasn’t slowed down, though. Season 9 of The Division 2 started back in May, so the game isn’t dead yet.

As for the future, The Division Heartland, a free-to-play entry in the series, was announced a year ago, but nothing has been said on it since. At the same time as that announcement, a novel set in The Division universe was also said to be coming. Not only that, but a Netflix film based on the first game has been in production since 2016.

We will keep you updated as we know more about the new title.

Related Posts