Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Raises Over $3 Million for Charity

The annual Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon ended on Sunday morning and has raised over $3 million for charity. The weeklong event received over 42,000 donations totaling $3.01 million for the Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières organization, though a few late bids have increased the total since then.

This would mark the third-highest donation total in the organization’s history with the Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 marathon setting the record at $3.4 million earlier this year, followed by the Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 event at over $3.1 million raised.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 was the first event to be held in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most operations starting in 2020. The last event to be held in-person was AGDQ 2020, and all events held after were online-only.

SGDQ 2022 had over 130 runs of various games such as Tunic, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Minecraft, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and more. There was also a Super Mario Sunshine run that seemingly ended in disaster, but bounced back with a flurry of donations and support from the community. Complete runs can be watched from the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

The organization’s next event will be Flame Fatales, an all-women speedrunning showcase, that will be taking place online from Aug. 21-27.

