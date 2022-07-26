Stray Overtakes God of War as Highest Rated Steam Game in 2022

Despite releasing all the way back in 2018, God of War continues to remain strong as one of the most popular games of this generation. Sony Santa Monica’s action RPG has dominated the Steam charts for a bit now, but it looks like its reign has finally come to an end, as Stray sneaks into the top spot on Steam.

According to the charts on Steam250, which tracks the highest rated games on Steam within a one-year period, Stray has quickly become the highest rated Steam title of 2022. It beat out God of War by a very small margin, forcing it to drop down to the number 2 spot instead.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Stray is a very new game and recency bias is a thing, but considering that God of War has remained so popular for so long, it’s pretty impressive that it was eventually knocked down a peg by the cute cyberpunk cat game.

God of War is now available on PS5 and PC. Stray is also now available on PC and consoles.

