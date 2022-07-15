Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trials of the Dragon King DLC Gets New Trailer Ahead of Release

Square Enix revealed a new trailer of the first DLC for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, titled “Trials of the Dragon King.”

Today Square Enix revealed a new trailer of the first DLC expansion for its popular action RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, titled “Trials of the Dragon King.”

As mentioned in the original reveal, it will mark the first addition of content as part of the season pass, including a new job (Evoker), a new weapon class (staves), areas, stories, and challenges. There will also be the addition of a new “accessories” category for gear.

As the title will likely tell you, the trailer also shows the battle against the king of the dragons, Bahamut, and we’ll even get to face off against the original Warrior of Light.

The DLC will release on July 20, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

We already know the titles of the following DLC that will be released within the season pass, “Wanderer of the Rift” and “different future.”

Below you can watch the trailer, both in English and in Japanese, providing you with both voice-over options for your listening pleasure.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

If you’d like to learn more about this unique Final Fantasy experience developed by Team Ninja, you can read our rather enthusiastic review.