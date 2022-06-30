Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trials of the Dragon King DLC Revealed with Trailer & Release Date

Square Enix revealed the first DLC for its popular action RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, titled “Trials of the Dragon King.”

The DLC will release on July 20, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

It will mark the first addition of content as part of the season pass, including a new job, weapon, areas, stories, and challenges. There will also be the addition of a new “accessories” category for gear.

Of course, the title will likely tell you that the prominent enemy of this DLC is the king of the dragons, Bahamut.

We already know the titles of the following DLC that will be released within the season pass, “Wanderer of the Rift” and “different future.”

You can check out the first trailer of the DLC below, including a well-known hero that fans of the Final Fantasy series will be familiar with, the Warrior of Light.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

