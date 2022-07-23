Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer Pits Billy Batson Against Gods and Dragons

Image Source: DC

Zachary Levi is back to fight gods and dragons in the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of The Gods

The first trailer for Shazam! Fury of The Gods has just been released and sees the return of Zachary Levi as the titular hero.

The trailer sees Billy Batson/Shazam struggling to find his place as a hero in a world with Batman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman. The Shazam Family, on the other hand, are off doing their own thing but are brought back together as they’re hunted by the villainous daughters of Atlas. Who happen to have a literal dragon on their side.

Shazam! Fury of The Gods sees the return of David F. Sandberg as director and reunites Levi with his co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Honseau, Adam Brody, and Grace Fulton. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu will join the cast as Hespera and Kalypso, the daughters of Atlas.

Further details about the film were revealed during the panel. There will be a time jump from the first film, and the plot will largely focus on the Shazam Family coming together as a superhero team. Levi teased the possibility of a third Shazam movie, but nothing’s been greenlit, so we’ll have to see how Shazam! Fury of The Gods performs at the box office.

Shazam! Fury of The Gods was originally supposed to release in June next year, but the release date has been moved up to December this year due to delays surrounding Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

