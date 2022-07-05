Red Dead Online Adds Free Community Outfit, Free Roam Bonuses, & More
Red Dead Online is adding in some solid bonuses and rewards.
Today, Rockstar Games has unveiled a brand new set of bonuses, discounts, and more that will be heading to Red Dead Online. This month, players will be able to earn double the usual XP and Gold while in Free Roam Missions and in Call to Arms, as well as some serious 3x rewards when clearing out Gang Hideouts.
This month’s Community Outfit, “The Rambler,” can also be picked up for free at local Tailors or directly through the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue. You can take a look at all of the notable highlights coming to the update below.
- Triple XP on Gang Hideouts
- Double XP (Character and Role) on all Bounty Hunter Missions
- Double XP and Gold on Call to Arms
- Double RDO$ and XP on Free Roam Missions
- Free Community Outfit, “The Rambler,” comprised of the Cayuga Hat, Hartman Jacket, Lancer Vest, Everyday Shirt, Rifleman Gloves, Deadboot Gunbelt and off-hand Holster, Lightfoot Pants, Worn Roper Boots, and Gerden Deluxe Spurs (Female alternatives: Buckskin King Vest and Casual Shirtwaist Shirt)
- Log in this month to receive 15 Dynamite and 3 Gravesend Bolas for free
- Reach Rank 10 or above this month and receive 100 rounds of Split Point Rifle Ammo and 50 Incendiary Buckshot Shotgun Ammo
- Complete 5 Role Challenges during any week this month and get a free blue Carbow Double Bandolier
- 50% off any Weapon for winning 3 rounds of a Showdown Mode during any week this month
- Rank Locks on all Holsters and Off-Hand Holsters have been removed
- Discounts: 50% off all Ammo, 40% off Role Weapon Variants, Gun Belts, Off-Hand Holsters, Saddlebags, Gloves, and Fast Travel, 30% off Hats, Multi-Class Horses, and Improved Bow Variants (from Gus’ Store), and 25% off All Role Outfits
- Prime Gaming: Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming before August 4 will get the Cougar Snarl Emote for free, 5 Gold Bars, and Rewards for a free Navy Revolver and Vest.
Players can also earn Triple RDO$ on the Featured Series all month long during the following dates:
July 5 – July 11: Explosive Series
- Play Call to Arms to earn 50% off the Lemat Revolver
- Reach Wave 8 or higher in any Call to Arms this week for a free Varmint Rifle
July 12 – July 18: Hardcore Most Wanted Series
- Play Call to Arms to earn 40% off any Shotgun
- Complete at least one Blood Money Contract and one Opportunity for a free red Gardenia Hat
July 19 – July 25: Hardcore Plunder and Spoils of War Series
- Play Call to Arms to get 30% off any Weapon
- Complete 2 Free Roam Events to earn the blue Charro Jacket for Males and the blue Ballard Jacket for Females
July 26 – August 1: Hardcore Last Stand Series
- Play Call to Arms and earn a free Weapon Component
- Playing Call to Arms with a Permanent Posse will earn players red Schaffer Chaps
For more information on this upcoming Red Dead Online update, head on over to Rockstar’s official website. We’ve also got plenty of related Red Ded Redemption content located right down below as well.
