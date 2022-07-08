Pokemon Puzzle League Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

In Pokemon Puzzle League, you join Ash, Brock, Misty, and other characters from the anime to compete to become the Pokemon Puzzle Master.

Nintendo has just announced that Pokemon Puzzle League, which was originally released on the Nintendo 64 back in 2000, will soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

In Pokemon Puzzle League, you join Ash, Brock, Misty, and other characters from the Pokemon anime to compete to become the Pokemon Puzzle Master. It’s a game that combines puzzle strategy as well as Pokemon strength skills.

Nintendo revealed that the game would be coming to the online service with a nostalgic trailer that features both a scene from the animated show as well as puzzle gameplay.

In order to play Pokemon Puzzle League and the rest of the Nintendo 64 games on the Switch, you’ll need the Expansion Pack upgrade to the base online membership. This upgraded membership costs $49.99 per year for an individual membership and $79.99 for a family plan of up to eight people.

Pokemon Puzzle League will be the eighth Nintendo 64 game to be added to this expansion pack service of games since it began last year. The most recent game to the service, Pokemon Snap, was added at the end of June; new N64 games are added roughly once a month, though it is unclear what games are to arrive next.

You can view the trailer for Pokemon Puzzle League for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack below. Pokemon Puzzle League will be added to the service for members to play next week on July 15.