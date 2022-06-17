Pokemon Snap (N64) Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Pokemon Snap, which originally released in 1999 and precedes New Pokemon Snap, is the next (and last known) N64 title coming to NSO.

Pokemon Snap, which was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service next week. Nintendo has just announced that the game will be arriving on the service for members to play on June 24.

In Pokemon Snap, you play as a young student who travels around an island taking photographs of over 60 different Pokemon species. Professor Oak scores each photo as you work to fill the Pokedex. It’s an on-rails game with plenty of secrets to discover and items to unlock that will help you along the way.

A trailer introducing Pokemon Snap to the Nintendo Switch Online service presents an array of scenes from the various courses you’ll travel to in the game.

Pokemon Snap got a sequel on the Nintendo Switch last year, aptly titled New Pokemon Snap; if you enjoyed this latest game, you’ll soon be able to check out the original on Nintendo Switch Online soon enough if you never played it before.

You’ll need the Expansion Pack upgrade to the base online membership in order to play Pokemon Snap and the rest of the Nintendo 64 games on the Switch. This upgraded membership costs $49.99 per year for an individual membership and $79.99 for a family plan of up to eight people.

Pokemon Snap will be the seventh Nintendo 64 game to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service since it launched last year, with Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards being the most recent addition last month in May. New Nintendo 64 games have been added to this service roughly once a month.

When the service launched, the N64 titles to be released over time were revealed, and Pokemon Snap is the final game from the batch that was originally shown. It is unknown what Nintendo plans for the Nintendo 64 part of the NSO service at this point.

You can watch the trailer for Pokemon Snap. It will be available for members to play starting next week on June 24.