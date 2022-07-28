PlayStation Rolls Out 1440p Support, Gamelists, & Other New Features on PS5 Beta

PlayStation has today announced several new features coming to PS5 Beta, including the much-requested native 1440p support, gamelists, and other quality of life updates designed to improve the overall user experience. A detailed article over on the PSBlog runs through the particulars of each new feature.

The new resolution functionality essentially offers players the option to run the game at a native resolution according to their television for improved performance or to improve anti-aliasing by super-sampling down to a smaller resolution.

Elsewhere, gamelists allows user to create their own folders to better organize their games. You can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per gamelist.

Elsewhere, other new features include a sound comparison function that allows users to compare 2D and 3D audio. There’s also a redesign of the in-game activities display that makes it easier to start where you left off after resuming paused sessions. Also, social functions have also received a rework with new features including requesting screen shares, joinable game notifications, friend profiles, and more.

Do note that PS5 beta is only available to selected participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany and France.

In related PS5 news, the NPD Group’s recent report confirmed that Sony’s console remains a market leader in North America, leading the hardware market for June dollar sales.