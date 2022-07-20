No Man’s Sky Launches Endurance Update Massively Upgrading your Freighter Capital Ships & More

No Man’s Sky may not be a gift, since you pay for it, but it certainly keeps on giving, with Hello Games releasing another massive update.

The new update, titled “Endurance” focuses mostly on your freighter capital ships, and it’s coming out today on all available platforms.

Your massive starships will be upgraded in several ways, including brand new parts and themed building sets, dynamic crewmembers, agricultural modules, the ability to build on their exterior, enhanced textures, improved colors, high-detail surface decoration, and much more.

You may even encounter Organic Frigates that are procedurally generated with a variety of colors, shapes, and tentacle configurations. Encountering them is just the beginning, as you can also recruit them, feed them, evolve them, and send them on missions.

Visuals have also been enhanced with changes made to nebulae, black hole travel, freighter travel, derelict atmospherics, and more.

Space is now richer with materials with new types of asteroids to mine and even automatic ways to do so straight from your capital shops. You may even encounter civilians doing their own mining.

As usual, the update announcement was accompanied by a colorful trailer which you can watch below. You can also read the full (and very long) patch notes.

No Man’s Sky is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.