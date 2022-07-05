Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced by Dragami Games

Today Dragami Games announced the previously-teased return of Lollipop Chainsaw via an upcoming remake planned for 2023.

Today Dragami Games announced the previously-teased return of Lollipop Chainsaw via an upcoming remake.

The announcement was accompanied by a message from Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda, who provided insight into the story of the game.

He also explained that it has become challenging to find ways to play Lollipop Chainsaw today, so Dragami Games has acquired the intellectual property from Kadokawa Games to develop a remake with the support of Warner Bros. Games.

The remake’s release is planned for 2023 worldwide for unannounced platforms, and it will be developer by members of the original team and the team at Dragami Games.

The differences with the original will include a more realistic approach with the graphics to match the specs of modern consoles and the lack of some of the 15 licensed songs used in the soundtrack since acquiring the rights would be difficult.

Below you can read Yasuda-san’s comment and take a look at two images.

Lollipop Chainasaw Remake の発表に関する Producer message をお届けします…!!!

Please check Producer message about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake.#lollipopchainsaw#ロリポップチェーンソー pic.twitter.com/ILeLTKNVZ3 — 安田善巳 (@yasudaD5) July 5, 2022

Image Source: Dragami Games

If the name Yoshimi Yasuda rings a bell, he used to be CEO of Kadokawa Games. Part of Kadokawa Games’ assets and staff have been taken over by the new developer Dragami Games, of which Yasuda-san is now CEO.

His latest work as Director is the excellent mecha strategy JRPG Relayer released a few months ago.

As mentioned above, Yasuda-san also worked on the original 2012 release of Lollipop Chainsaw, which was published by Kadokawa Games in Japan.

If you’re unfamiliar with Lollypop Chainsaw, it was originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360, developed by Goichi “Suda51” Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture and co-directed by Suda-san himself.

Incidentally, the game just celebrated its 10th anniversary on June 12th, so the timing of the announcement is definitely fitting.

At the moment, we’ll have to wait for further details, but considering the popularity of the original Lollipop Chainsaw, this is definitely promising.