Koei Tecmo Announces Financial Results as Atelier Ryza Series Sales Continue to Be Strong

Koei Tecmo announced its Financial Results for the first quarter of the fiscal year related to the period between April 1 and June 30, 2022.

For the company as a whole, sales were 18.654 million yen, down 9.1% year-on-year. Operating income was 11.657 million yen, up 19.9% year-on-year.

Looking at the Entertainment business, which includes video games and takes the lion’s share of the company’s overall business, sales were 17,805 million yen, down year-on-year from 19,648 million yen. Operating profit was up from 9,638 million yen to 11,491 million yen.

The ratio between overseas and domestic sales remains stable with 53.5% versus 46.5%.

That being said, this shifts considerably when we look at unit sales of packaged games which are 72.2% overseas (of which 34% in North America, 16.2% in Europe, and 22% in Asia) and 27.8% in Japan.

The ratio of digital download sales was 60.5%.

Packaged sales dropped considerably (30.8% year-on-year) while digital downloads grew 17.4% year-on-year and DLC sales grew 6.2%. Online and mobile games dropped 4.9% year-on-year.

In terms of sales of new games, Winning Post 9 2022 shipped 90,000 units, while Taiko Risshiden V DX shipped 160,000 units. Neither was released worldwide.

The company also released Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes but did not provide shipment numbers as the game was published by Nintendo.

That being said, the press release includes a note that repeat sales of the Atelier Ryza series were strong. This is pretty interesting considering that the latest game of the franchise, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, was not mentioned. In the previous quarterly results, it was mentioned that it had shipped over 200,000 units. The latest numbers we have for the Atelier Ryza series are at 1 million cumulative shipments over a year ago.