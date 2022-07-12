Kirby Is Getting a Massive Character Encyclopedia in Japan

This brand new Kirby encyclopedia features over 1,000 characters from the series and is a must-have book for fans and collectors.

Kirby fans are getting treat after treat this year in terms of brand new content. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Kirby’s Dream Land, Kadokawa Corporation is publishing a massive encyclopedia that documents many of the characters that have appeared throughout the series.

Kirby Character Encyclopedia of the Stars is a book that will feature over 1,000 Kirby characters across 35 games. This encyclopedia will list which titles each character appeared in as well as give a description of who they are. The main characters will receive plenty of artwork and additional information about them.

Clearly, this encyclopedia is a must-have for collectors and for all Kirby superfans.

Kirby Character Encyclopedia of the Stars will be released in Japan later this year on Sept. 28 at bookstores across the country as well as online for 1,500 yen.

International fans can also enjoy this must-have collector’s item; you can currently pre-order the encyclopedia through sites like Playasia for $18.99 USD, though keep in mind that the book is completely in Japanese, so if you can’t read the language then you will just have to enjoy the pictures.

In case you missed it, Kirby fans will want to know that a brand new game called Kirby’s Dream Buffet was also just announced for the Switch and will be releasing later this summer. All of this is part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration.