GTA Online Offers 3x Rewards on Casino Work, Property Discounts, & More

GTA Online is all about the Casino this week.

It’s Thursday, which means that is it time for more GTA Online updates! This week, it’s all about Casino Work, high-end discounts, and plenty of additional money to be earned as a reward for completing specific missions.

Take a sneak peek at the exact rewards, bonuses, and discounts you can expect in GTA Online this week right down below:

Triple GTA$ & RP on Casino Work, plus a GTA$100K bonus for completing House Keeping, GTA$200K for completing Cashing Out, and an additional GTA$200K bonus for completing one of Agatha’s off-the-books Casino Work assignments

Double GTA$ and RP on Overtime Shootout, Open Wheel Races, and Gerald's Last Play Contact Missions

This week's Prize Ride: TheÜbermacht Zion Classic

TheÜbermacht Zion Classic Test Rides: The Progen Emerus, Truffade Thrax, and Vysser Neo

The Progen Emerus, Truffade Thrax, and Vysser Neo On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: Hao’s Premium Test Ride: A maxed-out Pfister Astron Custom wrapped in a colorful livery This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is between East Vinewood and Vespucci Beach



The latest Lucky Wheel top prize is the Dinka Sugoi

Property Discounts: 40% off all Arcade properties, as well all Floor Plan, Color, and Pattern customizations for a Casino Master Penthouse

Half off Fitted Suit Jackets (at the Casino Store) and The Diamond Casino Heist Utility Vests (at clothing stores citywide)

Discounts on High-end Cars: 30% off the Progen Emerus, Truffade Thrax, Vysser Neo, Vapid Caracara 4×4, Annis Hellion, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, Maxwell Vagrant, Lampadati Komoda, Nagasaki Outlaw, and the Übermacht Rebla GTS

Ongoing GTA+ Member Benefits: The Master Penthouse at The Diamond Casino & Resort and the Ocelot Locust sports car free of charge, Double GTA$ on Standard Time Trials and Quadruple Rewards on The Data Leaks, free clothing and accessories, and more

Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a GTA$125K bonus for playing any time this week

In other GTA Online news, be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online, The Vespucci Job (Remix), and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

