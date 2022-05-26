The Vespucci Job (Remix) Returns to GTA Online With 7 New Variations

Back in 2018, Rockstar Games released the Vespucci Job in GTA Online, a cat and mouse racing minigame that let players live out their own version of the Italian Job. Nearly four years later, the game mode is returning, and it’s getting a remix.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) is a brand new take on the original fan-favorite car chase caper game mode, expanding the playing field with seven brand new variants, each of which pays homage to a different iconic action movie film and its most memorable moments.

You can check out a highlight and some exclusive screenshots of what is to come below:

Double GTA$ and RP on the new Vespucci Job (Remix)

Double GTA$ and RP on all Clubhouse Contracts, MC Work, and MC Challenges, VIP/CEO Work, Bunker Series, Truck Off, and Mobile Operations

50% off Biker Business Supplies

All MC Abilities are Free to use through June 1 st

Doubled Salaries for Associates and Bodyguards

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Hao's Premium Test Ride: The Übermacht Sentinel XS This week's Hao Special Works Time Trial is between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Übermacht Revolter

Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Übermacht Revolter

LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Bravado Youga Classic

The Vulcar Fagaloa, Declasse Vamos, and Dinka Jester RR 30% off Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses

75% off all Imani Services

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Benefactor Turreted Limo, Declasse Granger 2600LX, Vapid Caracara, and Declasse Vamos, 40% off the Vulcar Fagaloa

30% off the Benefactor Turreted Limo, Declasse Granger 2600LX, Vapid Caracara, and Declasse Vamos, 40% off the Vulcar Fagaloa GTA$100,000 Bonus for logging in each week From May 26 – June 29

for logging in each week From May 26 – June 29 This month’s ongoing GTA+ Member Benefits: Free Agency property in Rockford Hills for immediate access to The Contract, the Grotti Brioso R/A and HSW Upgrade with 2 exclusive liveries, free clothing and accessories, double GTA$ on Security Contracts, plus additional member bonuses

Prime Gaming Benefits: Players who have successfully connected their Prime Gaming account to Rockstar Games Social Club will also receive an additional GTA$100,000, while Prime Gaming members who are also enrolled in GTA+ will get an extra GTA$100,000.

It is also worth noting that playing (and replaying) any of the new maps will net players 2X GTA$ and RP all week long.

Players can try the Vespucci Job (Remix) for themselves when it returns to GTA Online later this week. If you’re still looking for more about the game, be sure to check out all of our related news, features, and quizzes right down below.

