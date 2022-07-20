Discord Voice Chat Releases on Xbox Consoles for Insiders Today

That’s right, Discord Voice Chat will be rolling out today to be available for Xbox Insiders on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S to use. While this isn’t the biggest news for the non-Xbox Insiders, the announcement does say it will be “available soon for everyone.”

Discord features will be mean you can reach anyone, not just those using Discord on their Xbox consoles.

You will be able to chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC.

You can’t even be locked to either Discord or Xbox Game Chat when using either. The announcement itself mentions that you can switch between the two.

How To Set Up Discord for Xbox

For those Xbox Insiders who want to get started right away, there are instructions given as:

To get started, open the guide by pressing the Xbox button on your console, then go to Parties & chats and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox. You’ll see an option to scan a QR code. The QR code will take you to the Discord and Xbox apps to connect and set up a two-way link between your Discord account and Xbox. If you’ve previously linked your Discord account to your Xbox, you will have to re-link.

There is currently no official word on when general Xbox users will get their hands on these features.

