Biomutant Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
Today THQ Nordic announced that its action RPG Kung-fu P… ahem… Biomutant will release for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The game will launch on the latest-generation consoles on September 6, 2022.
The pricing will be $39.99, €39.99, or £34.99 depending on where you live. If you already have the PS4 or Xbox One versions, you can upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S respectively for free and even pick up where you’ve left off thanks to compatible save games.
The PS5 version will have three different graphics trading off visual quality and performance.
- Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution
- Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution
- Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p
The Xbox version will have three different modes as well, with resolution dropped on Xbox Series S.
- Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
- Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)
- Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)
The announcement was accompanied with a trailer, which you can enjoy below.
Biomutant is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can read our review if you’d like to learn more.