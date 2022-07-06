Biomutant Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: THQ Nordic

Today THQ Nordic announced that its action RPG Kung-fu P… ahem… Biomutant will release for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will launch on the latest-generation consoles on September 6, 2022.

The pricing will be $39.99, €39.99, or £34.99 depending on where you live. If you already have the PS4 or Xbox One versions, you can upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S respectively for free and even pick up where you’ve left off thanks to compatible save games.

The PS5 version will have three different graphics trading off visual quality and performance.

Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution

Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, averaging 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution

Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p

The Xbox version will have three different modes as well, with resolution dropped on Xbox Series S.

Quality: 30 fps @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

Quality Unleashed: 40+ fps, avg. 50-60 fps, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

Performance: 60 fps locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

The announcement was accompanied with a trailer, which you can enjoy below.

Biomutant is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and you can read our review if you’d like to learn more.