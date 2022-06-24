Way of the Hunter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Gets Release Date
Today publisher THQ Nordic and developer Nine Rocks Games announced the release date of their hunting simulator Way of the Hunter.
The game will launch on August 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Pre-orders are already up on all platforms (on PC you’ll find them on Steam, GoG, and Epic Games Store), and they will net you a “Hunter’s Pack.” That includes three cosmetic items: The Engraved Shotgun, a special Car Paint, and a Wooden Carved Animal Statue.
The standard game costs $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99 on all platforms but an “Elite Edition” is also available including the season pass which will add two areas to be released down the line.
The Elite Edition costs $ 54.99 / € 54.99 / £ 44.99 and pre-ordering it grants a 10% discount.
Speaking of hunting areas, the game will ship with two “huge open-world” locations that you can explore by foot or car.
Below you can check out the new trailer and read the official list of features:
- Hunt like a pro with features that highlight animal signs, blood splatter analysis, and shot review with the rewindable bullet camera
- Dozens of strikingly detailed animal species with realistic behavior models for a truly immersive hunting experience
- Enjoy your perfect hunting adventure among friends in co-op mode
- Two vast hunting territories with 55 square miles each
- Realistic ballistics and bullet physics simulation
- Sophisticated natural animal animations and reactions when sensing the players presence
- A compelling story about the struggles of a family hunting business, and the rivalry and friendships that surround it
- Complex Trophy system generates unique antlers and horns based on multiple factors like fitness and age