Way of the Hunter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Gets Release Date

Today publisher THQ Nordic and developer Nine Rocks Games announced the release date of their hunting simulator Way of the Hunter.

The game will launch on August 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Pre-orders are already up on all platforms (on PC you’ll find them on Steam, GoG, and Epic Games Store), and they will net you a “Hunter’s Pack.” That includes three cosmetic items: The Engraved Shotgun, a special Car Paint, and a Wooden Carved Animal Statue.

The standard game costs $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99 on all platforms but an “Elite Edition” is also available including the season pass which will add two areas to be released down the line.

The Elite Edition costs $ 54.99 / € 54.99 / £ 44.99 and pre-ordering it grants a 10% discount.

Speaking of hunting areas, the game will ship with two “huge open-world” locations that you can explore by foot or car.

Below you can check out the new trailer and read the official list of features: