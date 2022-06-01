Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Opens Pre-Orders; Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Getting Be’lakor Update

Fatshark had news to share about its Warhammer games, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

Today, during the Warhammer Skulls livestream, Fatshark had news to share about its Warhammer games, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

First of all, we get a new trailer for Darktide, providing a look at the characters and action we can expect.

On top of that, we also get the launch of pre-orders including their bonus and an “Imperial Edition”

Below you can find the trailer and a summary of all the bonuses.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ($39.99)

● The Atoman Star Weapon Trinket: A cosmetic weapon trinket awarded to those who

answered in the hour of Atoma’s need.

● Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame: A cosmetic portrait frame reserved for

those first to enter the fray, and last to leave it.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition ($59.99):

● Base Game

● Loyalist Pack: Purge heresy in style with these 4 unique class outfits, 8 weapon skin

patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

● Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame: A cosmetic portrait frame used to pay tribute to the

fallen defenders of Tertium Hive.

● Caducades Backpack: A cosmetic backpack for human characters. Scavenged from

the fallen troops of Cadia, this backpack has been repurposed to serve those still alive

and fighting.

● 2500 Aquilas (premium currency)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 13, 2022.

We also hear about an update to the Chaos Wastes expansion of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 bringing Be’lakor and more.

The update includes the following:

New Level – The Temple of Shadows

New Boons and Traits

Two New Curses

New Enemy – Shadow Champions

New Be’lakor Level Theme

The update comes on PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4 on June 14 and it’s going to be free.