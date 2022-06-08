The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition for PS5 & PS4 Coming in 2022

Following the return of The Tomorrow Children’s IP to Q-Games from Sony, the Kyoto-based developer announced the game’s return officially.

The new release, which is coming at some point in 2022, will be appropriately dubbed The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition.

It will come for both PS5 and PS4 and it’ll have enhancements for PS5, which is definitely interesting considering that the original PS4 game looked quite amazing.

The PS4 version itself will also have new features and The Tomow Children will be released as a premium title with peer-to-peer multiplayer support.

You can check out a trailer below.

Below you can read an official description below:

“The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition takes place within an alternate future following a failed experiment to unite the minds of all humanity. The return of civilisation now lies in the hands of Projection Clones; new life forms capable of venturing deep into the Void in search of preserved human survivors. Only through their determination and cooperation may humanity be restored. Players are invited to explore over 40 enigmatic islands to mine resources, unearth treasure and begin rebuilding what was lost, all while collaborating with other Projection Clones online. The upcoming release of The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition also brings with it a series of new features that include multiple new islands to discover, an in-depth tutorial, never before seen items and new ways to play. With community feedback in mind, Q-Games spent a lot of time reverting the game back to its intended design to provide a premium experience. This decision ensured that The Tomorrow Children will remain playable indefinitely and as part of the design changes, the game no longer relies on a central server and all microtransactions have been removed.”

Dylan Cuthbert, Game Director and Founder of Q-Games accompanied the press release with a comment.