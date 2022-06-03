This Is What the Mario Kart Ride at Super Nintendo World Looks Like

You won’t want to miss your chance to experience the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World that opens next year.

As we inch closer to the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood next year, we got our first sneak peek at one of the rides, and this is sure to be a popular one. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will be one of the main attractions that park-goers can enjoy.

While there won’t be actual banana peels or red shells as hazards on this ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will feature augmented reality goggles to make the riders feel like they are actually racing in a tournament.

And what makes it even better is that no two rides will be the same; each time you go on the ride, there will be a completely unique experience within the augmented reality scenario.

The ride truly looks like it’s out of any Nintendo fan’s wildest dreams, and it’s clear that it’s more than just any other roller coaster. This is Mario Kart as we’ve never seen it before.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will be just one of the many attractions to experience when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. This will be the second park location; the first opened in Japan last year, and fans have already been enjoying the Nintendo-themed rides and attractions.

You can watch the ride in action and get a feel for what the experience will be like in the video from Universal Studios Hollywood below.