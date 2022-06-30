The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack DLC Announced

Electronic Arts has announced a new DLC expansion pack for The Sims 4, titled “High School Years.”

The trailer displays an authentic teenager experience at Copperdale High, where Sims can go to class and participate in extra-curricular activities. In addition, players can attend out-of-school events, including dates at Plumbite Pier and visiting the amusement park.

Alongside the pack, is The Sims 4 latest collaboration with the popular app Depop, which features multiple designs from real-world creators. Players can also sell these exclusive outfits on the Trendi app, a new feature added to the game to increase your chances of becoming a “Simfluencer.”

You can check out The Sims 4 High School Years reveal trailer on YouTube and read the official description of the Expansion Pack from Electronic Arts, as shown here:

Your Sims will dance the night away at prom, explore their personal style, and maybe even be asked out by their crushes! Between after-school activities, hyping outfits on Trendi, and new opportunities for pranks and mischief your teen Sims will have tons to do. They won’t have to sit on their beds and waste time on their phones. But they’ll be able to.

You can look forward to the pack’s release on July 28 across multiple platforms: PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. If you want to see more of the High School Years pack, there will be a sneak peek via Twitch on July 15 at 11 a.m. PDT. Players can also explore The Sims 4 latest Werewolves DLC to immerse in the supernatural world of Moonwood Mill.

Featured Image Source: Electronic Arts

