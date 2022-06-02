THE Bass Fishing for Nintendo Switch Announced by Earth Defense Force Developer

D3 Publisher’s games have always been a bit “out there,” but this time they’re bringing you to the great outdoors with THE Bass Fishing,

Earth Defense Force developer D3 Publisher’s games have always been a bit “out there,” but this time they’re bringing you to the great outdoors with THE Bass Fishing, with a capitalized “the.”

The game will release in Japan and the United States (no mention has been made for Europe at the moment) on June 16th, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The launch will be digital-only on the Nintendo eShop.

Below you can check out the trailer.

We also get an official description from the developer (sic).

“THE Bass Fishing” is a game which focuses on the black bass, the most popular fish in sport fishing. You can enjoy the exciting underwater battles and heated fights with the black bass in dynamic and realistic graphics! The “Joy-Con” controls and HD vibrations bring the thrill of lure fishing and rod and reel fishing to life! Enjoy the sport fishing experience where you can compete with the big, monstrous fish using only your own techniques!