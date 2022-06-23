Summer Games Done Quick Returns as an In-person Event This Weekend

The annual Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon returns this year, but will be held as in-person event when it begins this weekend.

The annual Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon returns this year, but will be held as in-person event alongside being streamed on Twitch when it begins this weekend. The charity events for SGDQ and Awesome Games Done Quick have been online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the last in-person event being Awesome Games Done Quick 2020.

SGDQ 2022 begins on Sunday, June 26 with a short pre-show then beginning with NTA Bossrush Random run of Shadow of the Colossus. The week-long event will end on June 3 with an Elden Ring All Remembrances run and a bonus Any% run if donation targets are reached. Other games in the schedule include Tunic, Outlast, Halo Infinite, Superhot VR, and a showcase of from a recently discovered beta of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The event will be held at the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington-Minneapolis Hotel in Bloomington, MN, and attendants will be expected to be fully vaccinated and wear KN95/N95/KF94 face masks during the event. All proceeds from SGDQ 2022 will be donated to the Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières organization.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 recently broke the record for most money raised in a single event with $3.4 million raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. SGDQ 2022 will be streamed starting this weekend from the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Related Posts