Sonic 3 Producer Reported Game’s Soundtrack Features Michael Jackson Music

The direct of Sonic 3, Yuji Naka, recently reported that one of the biggest Sonic the Hedgehog fan conspiracy theories may be true.

After years of fan speculation and plenty of YouTube conspiracy theory videos, the best evidence that Michael Jackson worked on the Sonic 3 soundtrack was tweeted by the game’s producer earlier today.

Yuji Naka took to Twitter talking about how some songs in the Sonic Origins‘ version of Sonic 3 featured different music. While notable to dedicated fans of Sonic, simply changing tracks from the original game is not a major development to people who don’t even know what color Sonic’s arms are.

However, what came next is the best evidence of what could be considered a bit more of a bombshell. It’s the first official acknowledgment from a source as big as Naka that Jackson was involved in creating the Sonic 3 soundtrack. However, in a somewhat roundabout way, it seems like Naka is insinuating Jackson wrote music for the game without directly saying it. You can find Naka’s Tweet down below.

Oh my god, the music for Sonic 3 has changed, even though SEGA Official uses Michael Jackson's music. — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) June 23, 2022

The mention of SEGA Official is in reference to a recent TikTok (See in Naka’s Tweet below) released by the company. He seemed surprised that they would use Jackson’s music in a video like this but then remove what is reportedly his compositions in this re-release of Sonic 3.

Happy 31st Birthday Sonic!

SEGA Official is playing Michael Jackson's song on Sonic. I'm surprised. Is it a sign? https://t.co/sQsAIWvBkI — Yuji Naka / 中 裕司 (@nakayuji) June 23, 2022

As of right now, there is no official word on why Sega changed the Sonic 3 tracks for Sonic Origins. But we will certainly update you if this situation changes.

If you want to check out all of the new music in the game, Sonic Origins is out now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

