You’d be hard-pressed to find two sci-fi horror pics as emblematic and beloved as James Cameron’s Aliens and John Carpenter’s The Thing. Blending skin-crawling body horror with unsettling claustrophobia, paranoia, intense action, and extraterrestrials who would rather bite your head off than “phone home,” both Aliens and The Thing have seriously got it all.

With The Thing‘s 40th anniversary looming, we thought that now would be the perfect time to test your knowledge on one of Hollywood’s most underrated otherworldly beasties. All you have to do is identify who said what and you’re golden.

Was it cinema’s most badass heroine, Ellen Ripley? Or was it the calm and collected helicopter pilot-turned-hero, R. J. Macready? It’s your call.

So, without further ado, heat up those needles for that blood sample test, grab those sticks of dynamite and those motion trackers, and come join us as we venture back to Hollywood’s most compelling sci-fi worlds. Will you be able to correctly identify who said what in all ten of these Aliens and The Thing quotes? Godspeed, and good luck!

Ripley or MacReady? Test Your Aliens & The Thing Quote Knowledge in This Quiz Start quiz Continue

Image Sources: 20th Century Fox and Universal Pictures (via Industrial Scripts and Coming Soon)

