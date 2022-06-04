Pokemon Center Japan Is Getting Some Adorable Merchandise Featuring Pikachu and Forest Friends

The Pokemon Center in Japan is getting some new merchandise that features moments capturing Pikachu with friends of the forest.

The Pokemon Center in Japan is getting some new merchandise later this month that has a theme many fans will adore: moments capturing Pikachu with friends of the forest. These new store items feature Pokemon that appear in natural, wooded environments.

There are many items in this collection that are simply too cute to resist, such as a tissue box cover with Pikachu and Furret relaxing in the grass, Teddiursa waffle cookies, a Furret neck pillow, a memo stand featuring Pikachu and Celebi, and more. You can see some examples of these items below.

You can see the full list of expected items and their prices over at the Pokemon Center Japan website.

The items in this collection will go up for sale on the Pokemon Center Online website on June 18, but unfortunately, it appears to be limited to Japan’s store at the moment. Those of us outside of Japan will need to wait to see if this line of merchandise is offered in other places in the future, such as at the Pokemon Center Online website in the United States.

In addition to the Pokemon Center website, a menu item related to the Pikachu with friends of the forest theme (Pikachu and Celebi) will soon be available at the Pokemon Cafe in Nihonbashi, Tokyo and Shinsaibashi, Osaka. If you are visiting any of these locations, you can visit the official Pokemon Cafe website right here.

There is also a video on the official Pokemon YouTube channel that introduces the merchandise in a cozy storybook presentation, which you can watch below. Even if you cannot buy any of the merchandise in this collection, the picture book illustrations in the video are beautiful and are worth viewing.