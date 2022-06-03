Physics-Based Platformer Bionic Bay Is All About Precise Timing

Love platformers? Then you’ll definitely want to check out the upcoming physics-based title Bionic Bay, which release on Steam in 2023

In a lot of video game platformers, you won’t get anywhere if you don’t have a good sense of timing. In Bionic Bay, that statement rings even truer, as success entirely depends upon timing the game’s unique Swamp mechanic that allows players to experience platforming in a whole new way.

While there isn’t a lot of information out about the game currently, a recent post to the gaming subreddit by thepolarbunny, which has since been removed, showcases the upcoming platformer in all its glory. You can check out some screenshots and an official description of Bionic Bay just down below.

An ordinary man in an extraordinary world. Bionic Bay is a new kind of a 2D platformer. It introduces a unique Swap mechanic, allowing players to interact with the physics-based world in new ways. The immersive gameplay is completed by spectacular environments and creative level design. Bionic Bay is a unique physics based platformer with action, creative game mechanics and a mysterious world crafted with exceptional detail. Innovative swap mechanism offers players a new way of interacting with the environment. It can be used to move, defend or attack. Stunning environments with an incredible attention to detail. An extraordinary world with massive levels.

Currently, Bionic Bay is set to release on Steam and Epic Game Store in Q1 2023.