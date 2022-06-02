Is Call of Duty Coming Back to Steam With the Release of Modern Warfare 2?

Want to know if Call of Duty is coming back to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2? You certainly aren’t alone in that question, and it looks like we’ve got a pretty good answer. Here is everything you need to know about the possibility of the series’ return to the platform.

Is Call of Duty Coming Back to Steam?

Earlier today, Infinity Ward released a brand new teaser for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Alongside this trailer, it was also revealed that the game would be getting a worldwide trailer next week, June 8. Why is this important?

Well, after Call of Duty put out a tweet regarding the reveal of the ultimate weapon coming next week, Steam’s official Twitter account quote tweeted the following.

The eye emoji essentially signals for everyone to keep their eyes peeled, all but confirming Call of Duty is coming back to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2. If it does, this will be the first time in a few years the series has been on the platform, as it moved to Battle.net after the merger between Blizzard and Activision.

For an actual confirmation, be sure to check back to the site next week during the reveal. In the meantime, that is everything you need to know about if Call of Duty is coming back to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2.

We’ve got plenty of other great Call of Duty content below for you as well if you’re still looking. That includes lots of features, news, and quizzes fans will love.

Related Posts