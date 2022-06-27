Nier: Automata Getting Gorgeous YoRHa A2 & 2B Figures from Square Enix

Today Square Enix made a few Nier: Automata figures available for pre-orders, focusing on beloved androids YoRHa 2B and A2.

The figure portraying 2B is actually a reprint of one that was originally released in 2019, produced by Flare and sculpted by REFLECT’s Mitsumasa Yoshizawa.

She’s available for pre-order on Ami Ami in two versions, regular and deluxe priced respectively at 15,640 (approximately $116) yen and 22,570 yen (approximately $167).

The difference is that the deluxe version includes Pod 042 and alternative parts like the face without the visor and the torso without the skirt.

The release window for both is December 2022.

The big news is that Mitsumasa Yoshizawa sculpted a brand new figure portraying A2, and that one is coming in May 2023 in three different versions.

We have the regular version, the regular short hair version, and the deluxe version, priced respectively at 19,600 yen (approximately $145) for the regular versions and 34,450 (approximately $255) for the deluxe versions.

The long hair version comes with the Type-40 tactical sword and the full camisole (and long hair, duh), while the short hair version has the Cruel Arrogance and no camisole bottom.

The deluxe version comes with all the options if you want variety in your display.

You can check them all out in the gallery below.

Image Source: Square Enix

Nier: Automata is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to learn more, you can check out our review.