New Valorant Weapon Skin Bundle ‘Prelude to Chaos’ Has Incredible Animations, SFX, & Finisher

New Valorant weapon skin bundle ‘Prelude to Chaos’ is among the coolest ever to launch for the game.

Valorant’s next season of content has arrived with the launch of Episode 5, Act 1, and while the talk of the town is undoubtedly the game’s new map, Pearl, there’s also a new weapon skin bundle called ‘Prelude to Chaos’ that is likely to start turning heads. That’s because it might just be in contention for one of Valorant’s coolest ever, designed around a dark-sci-fi theme reminiscent of edgy cyberpunk.

Valorant’s principal artist at Riot Game, Chris Stone, explains his “first shooters were Quake III, Half-Life, and UT99” and that he has always “had nostalgia for the industrial, heavy shapes mixed with potent and often unstable energy sources.” Apparently, the recent resurgence of classic arena shooters felt like a perfect time to bring the same design to Valorant.

Associate art director Sean Marino said that when designing the bundle, the team asked themselves “what would edgelords who love sci-fi want in a skin? What would it feel like to kill a demon?” They wanted to create something similar to the popular Reaver bundle but in a dark sci-fi style. You can see for yourselves what the team came up with in our gameplay preview below.

https://youtu.be/jxc-JnpSiCk

The bundle is XE tier, or Exclusive Edition, the most premium of premium skins, coming in at 8,700 VP. Here’s what you get for the best part of $90:

Blade of Chaos Sword (melee)

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

Prelude to Chaos gun buddy

Prelude to Chaos spray

Levels

Melee Level 1 – Two-handed sword Level 2 – Custom idle, equip, inspect, and swipes visual effects and audio Variant 1 – Green/Red Variant Variant 2 – Silver/Green Variant Variant 3 – Blue Variant

Guns Level 1 – Custom model Level 2 – Custom muzzle flash effects and firing audio Level 3 – Custom idle, equip, reload, and inspect animations, visual effects, and audio Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher Variant 1 – Green/Red Variant Variant 2 – Silver/Green Variant Variant 3 – Blue Variant



Valorant’s next weapon skin bundle will launch next week, June 22, along with the release of Episode 5. This new season of content includes a new map called Pearl, battle pass, premium skin bundle, and the usual patch that is expected to bring balance changes, bug fixes, and possibly new game features.

To check out all the new content, check out our list of related Valorant articles below.

