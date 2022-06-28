Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Announced for Switch, PS4, & PC

Mega Man Battle Network is back with the Legacy Collection coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Earlier today in a YouTube trailer from Capcom, the brand-new Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was revealed for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam. This collection contains all 10 Gameboy Advance versions of the Battle Network games across two volumes.

What Games Are in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection?

Source: Capcom

The first volume will contain Mega Man Battle Network 1, 2, and both versions of 3. The second volume will have all versions of 4, 5, and 6. The physical version of this collection — which is only available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch — includes both volumes. If you want to pick up only one volume or the other, then the digital version is the only option. The volumes will not be available separately as physical media.

The full list of all 10 games is down below:

Mega Man Battle Network Mega Man Battle Network 2 Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue Mega Man Battle Network 3: White Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar

New Features in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

It was announced that the collection will include a gallery with over 1000 images of official art like character art, box art, design sheets, and more. Additionally, there will be a music player filled with 188 songs from across all 10 games in the Battle Network series. And for those who don’t like the super pixelated look of these older games, there’s a high-resolution filter option that smooths out the jagged edges.

You can check out the official reveal trailer for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection down below.

