Learn All About F1 22 Physics & Handling in Developer Deep Dive Video

Who knew there was so much science behind making cars go zoom?

The most recent F1 22 video detailed all of the upcoming gameplay features that players can expect, and this time the developers are going even more in-depth on the physics and handling improvements mentioned in that video.

One of the biggest things to note from the video is that some of these changes came about because the modern era of F1 vehicles ride much closer to the ground so things like downforce and aerodynamics need to be recalculated.

You can watch the deep dive here and below:

The video shows off some stunning visuals, but the length is a bit of a hefty time commitment. While entertaining and informative, the video runs at a bit over 23 minutes. They definitely don’t call it a deep dive for nothing. If you’re a massive F1 fan, it is the perfect thing to have on in the background like a podcast.

The video also mentions this won’t be the final deep dive video to hit before launch and that two more are upcoming. You’ll soon be able to learn much more about VR and New Features as well as Audio and Music.

F1 22 is less than one month away and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on July 1.

Related Posts