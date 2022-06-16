The Hardest Minecraft Trivia Quiz You’ll Ever Take

Just because you’ve been playing this game for a long time doesn’t mean you’ll be able to ace the hardest Minecraft trivia quiz ever.

Minecraft is undeniably one of the most popular games of all time. It’s also certifiably the best-selling game of all time. Thanks to both of those facts just about everyone knows something about this classic. However, it’ll take an expert to pass the hardest Minecraft trivia quiz ever.

If you’ve heard of the game in passing then you might get a few right, but it’ll be tough to even get 50 percent correct. I doubt that even some of the most experienced players will be able to get every question correct. But don’t let that discourage you. Get out there and do your best to earn a perfect score in the hardest Minecraft quiz ever.

Don't forget to share your results in the comments and on social media to show off your Minecraft knowledge to your friends.

Now, I wish you the best of luck. You’re going to need it. If you fail, then feel free to study up and come back. But for now, put away your Enchanted Books and your list of crafting recipes because it’s time for the hardest Minecraft trivia quiz ever.

The Hardest Minecraft Quiz Ever You get one freebie. Which company developed Minecraft? Xbox Game Studios Notch Mojang When did the first Minecraft update come out and what did it do? 4 minutes after launch, fixed a game-breaking bug 1 month after launch, added creative mode 6 months after launch, added multiplayer 4 months after launch, added survival mode Which version added the dark dimension known as The End? Java Edition Beta 1.0 Java Edition 1.2.1 Java Edition 1.0.0 Minecraft for Xbox 360 What was the last console the Bedrock Edition has released for so far? PS4 Xbox One Nintendo Switch 3DS What type of arrow has never existed in any vanilla version of Minecraft? Arrow of Decay Spectral Arrow Diamond Arrow Arrow of Healing How do you earn the achievement titled "The End"? Enter the Exit Portal in The End Defeat the Ender Dragon Enter an End Portal Defeat an Enderman What game inspired Markus "Notch" Persson to start making Minecraft? Roblox Infiniminer Cubivore: Survival of the Fittest Tetris Which animal passive animal mobs joined the game in The Wilds update? Lamb & Sheep Kitten & Cat Tadpole & Frog Joey & Kangaroo To create one Iron Pickaxe you need two sticks and how much of another material? 1 Iron Ingot 2 Iron Ingots 3 Iron Ingots 2 Iron Ore Which one of these Ores does not exist in vanilla Minecraft? Gold Ore Emerald Ore Ruby Ore Sapphire Ore What was the major feature added to Minecraft in the Better Together Update? Co-Op Survival Zombies Mode Local multiplayer Cross-Platform Play Which one of these technical blocks can't be used to cook food? Furnace Cauldron Campfire Smoker How did Notch come up with the design for the Creeper? He lost a bet and let a friend design an enemy. It was Notch's interpretation of a monster from a recurring nightmare. He took inspiration from the Pesta of Scandinavian folklore. It was a coding error. He was trying to make a Pig. Which one of these biomes was added with update 1.19? Taiga Snowy Plains Dark Forest Deep Dark Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Featured Image Source: Mojang and Minecraft

