.hack Series 20th Anniversary Celebrated by Bandai Namco With Trailer, Merchandise, & Exhibition

Today Bandai Namco is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the .hack series of JRPGs developed by CyberConnect2.

Today Bandai Namco is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the .hack series of JRPGs developed by CyberConnect2.

The publisher released a trailer going through the history of the games and anime belonging to the series.

We also get a look at new merchandise announced for the occasion, including the .hack//20th Anniversary Book releasing on July 19, the .hack//20th Game Art Works artbook coming in December, and the .hack//20th Best soundtrack in three volumes, also releasing in December 2022.

A series of digital publications are also on sale until July 4.

A .hack//20th Anniversary Exhibit will also open in Tokyo at the Yurakucho Marui venue on August 9. It will be available until August 28.

If by any chance you expected the announcement of a game or remake, unfortunately, none was made today. If you’re a fan of the series like yours truly, that likely does not surprise you one bit.

At least, you can watch the trailer below.

The last release of the series was .hack//G.U. Last Recode, available for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.