Gungrave G.O.R.E Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC in Fall 2022
If you’re a fan of the Gungrave series the upcoming third-person action shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E is coming soon.
The game will release in the fall of 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
It’s developed by Korean studio IGGYMOB and lets you control badass antihero gunslinger Grave.
The announcement came with a brand new trailer showing plenty of gameplay and tons of violence. I bet you didn’t see that coming.
You can check it out below.
Here’s how the developer officially describes the game:
In Gungrave G.O.R.E, play the gun-wielding badass anti-hero of your dreams as you mow down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets and experience a story of vengeance, love and loyalty, all in a beautiful third-person action shooter, combining the best that Eastern and Western game design have to offer.
G.O.R.E
As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.
Style on your foes with gun-tastic stylish combat
Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
Let there be Vengeance
Strap in for a wild ride, an epic & emotional story of vengeance, love and loyalty, with more than 12 hours of gameplay in the story mode, for Gungrave fans and newcomers alike.
Enjoy the Scenery
Go on an epic adventure across South-East Asia, based on real-life locations with a dark, futuristic twist.