Gungrave G.O.R.E Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC in Fall 2022

If you’re a fan of the Gungrave series the upcoming third-person action shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E is coming soon.

The game will release in the fall of 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

It’s developed by Korean studio IGGYMOB and lets you control badass antihero gunslinger Grave.

The announcement came with a brand new trailer showing plenty of gameplay and tons of violence. I bet you didn’t see that coming.

You can check it out below.

Here’s how the developer officially describes the game: