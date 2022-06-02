GTA Online Update Features 4x Rewards on A Superyacht Life Missions, GTA$100K Bonuses, & More
In the latest weekly update for GTA Online, players get to enjoy some sick bonuses while kicking back in the lap of luxury, as missions for A Superyacht Life are giving out insane rewards. On top of that, a lot of the high-end vehicles in the game will be discounted from 30% to 50% off.
You can check out a breakdown of all the bonuses and discounts that GTA Online has to offer you this week right down below.
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Drop Zone
- Double GTA$ and RP on Martin Madrazo Contact Missions
- Free Pink Bangles for completing any Bunker, Biker, Smuggler, Special Cargo, or Import/Export Sell Mission
- Free Pink & Yellow Glow Shades for becoming an Associate or Bodyguard
- Quadruple GTA$ and RP on A Superyacht Life Missions
- A GTA$100K bonus for completing Salvage, Icebreaker, or D-Day from the A Superyacht Life Missions
- A GTA$1M rebate for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht this month
- Returning Modes: Drop Zone, Top Fun, and Vehicle Vendetta
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Prize Ride: The Vapid GB200 for placing in the Top 3 in the Street Race Series for three days in a row
- Test Rides: The Pegassi Tezeract, Coil Cyclone, and Pegassi Osiris
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Bravado Banshee
- This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is between Textile City and Stab City
- Discounts: 50% off Galaxy Super Yachts, the Lampadati Toro, Benefactor Streiter, and Benefactor Glendale Custom, 40% off the Vapid Peyote Gasser, Grotti Itali GTO, Grotti Stinger GT, and Pegassi Tezeract, plus 30% off the Grotti Visione, Principe Lectro, Coil Cyclone, and Pegassi Osiris
- This month’s GTA+ Member Benefits: The Gunrunning Bunker in Raton Canyon and the Mobile Operations Center free of charge, Double GTA$ and RP on Double Down, free clothing and accessories, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: All players will receive GTA$100K for playing anytime between June 2 – 8, while those who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get an additional GTA$100K bonus for playing any time this week. Prime Gaming connected players who are also GTA+ Members will receive an extra GTA$100K — totaling GTA$300K per week.
If you're still looking for more GTA Online-related content, then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton's voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character's return to the game, and much more.
We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online, The Vespucci Job (Remix), and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.
