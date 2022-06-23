GTA Online Boasts Los Santos Tuners Bonuses, 2x Stunt Race Rewards, & More
Time to hit those stunts!
Start your engines GTA Online players, as the underground tuner scene in Los Santos is offering both legitimate and nefarious ways to increase your income. This week, players can get a lot of lucrative rewards and bonuses from Stunt Races, as playing in these chaotic events nets you 2X GTA$ and RP.
Gearheads will also get to take advantage of a variety of discounts on highly modifiable vehicles, and oh so much more. Check out the official breakdown of all of the rewards, bonuses, and discounts for your convenience right down below:
- Triple GTA$ on Auto Shop Client Jobs
- Tripled LS Car Meet Reputation Points
- Double GTA$ and RP on Robbery Contract Finales, Exotic Exports, Rockstar Created Stunt Races, and Trevor Contact Missions
- A GTA$1M rebate for players who complete all six A Superyacht Life Missions and purchase the Galaxy Super Yacht until July 6
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Dinka RT 3000
- Prize Ride: The Vapid FMJ for placing in the top 3 in a Pursuit Race for five days in a row this week
- Test Rides: The Karin Calico GTF, Annis ZR350, and Obey Tailgater S
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Imponte Arbiter GT
- This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial is between Pacific Bluffs and Mount Gordo
- LS Tuners Discounts: 50% off LS Car Meet Membership Fees, 30% off Auto Shops and their mods and upgrades
- Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Karin Calico GTF, Dinka Jester RR, Pfister Comet S2, and Annis Euros, plus 30% off the Emperor Vectre, Pfister Growler, Annis ZR350, Karin Futo GTX, and Übermacht Cypher
- This month’s GTA+ Member Benefits: The Gunrunning Bunker in Raton Canyon and the Mobile Operations Center free of charge, Double GTA$ and RP on Double Down, free clothing and accessories, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses: All players will receive GTA$100K for playing anytime between June 23-29, while those who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get an additional GTA$100K bonus for playing any time this week. Prime Gaming connected players who are also GTA+ Members will receive an extra GTA$100K — totaling GTA$300K per week.
Still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content? Then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.
We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online, The Vespucci Job (Remix), and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.
- GTA Online Offers Bonuses for Executives, Free Armored Kuruma, & More
- New GTA Online Update Boasts 2x Rewards on Pursuit Races, Gerald Contact Missions, & More
- GTA Online Update Features 4x Rewards on A Superyacht Life Missions, GTA$100K Bonuses, & More
- The Vespucci Job (Remix) Returns to GTA Online With 7 New Variations
- Rockstar Announces New GTA+ Subscription Service for GTA Online