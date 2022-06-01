Free Valorant ‘Pride’ Bundle Is Available Now

Riot Games is celebrating Pride with a themed Valorant bundle this week, which has launched today and is available in stores now. Aptly called ‘Pride,’ it’s a follow-on from an almost identical bundle last year, featuring a new gun buddy but the same eight player cards. Each card is decorated with a different Pride flag, offering players a way to show their support to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Play with PRIDE by picking up a bundle of free Player Cards and a brand new Gun Buddy. Available in your shop now. pic.twitter.com/RdYPJpPcHB — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2022

If you’re interested, make sure you actually go and download the bundle as it isn’t added to your collection automatically. At least there’s no finicky process to obtaining the bundle this time around. It’s actually in your shopfront now from June 1-31, listed as 0VP and as simple to grab as clicking a button.

Riot said in a blog post earlier this week:

“Pride Month is here! Pride is a time to come together, celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities, recognize the progress we’ve made, and continue working toward creating inclusive spaces for all people.“

If you’re a fan of the publisher’s other titles then you’ll also be glad to know there are a bunch of Pride-related freebies for games like League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift.

In other recent Valorant news, a leaked image suggests a new 1v1 mode might be in development.