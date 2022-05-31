Valorant 1v1 Mode Could Be in Development, Leaked Images Suggest

It’s been a while since Riot Games has issued a new game mode for its popular FPS Valorant, but a new leak suggests one could be on the way sooner rather than later. The big surprise is that instead of the typical team-based gameplay it’s a 1v1 mode that pits two players against each other.

The leak comes by way of well-known dataminer ValorLeaks, who posted his findings earlier today over on Twitter:

Seems a 1v1 Arena Gamemode is currently in development. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/kBjjHDyQ5l — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 31, 2022

As you can see, the image highlights what appears to be some sort of beta testing for a potential 1v1 mode. ValorLeaks later includes more information from his sources that indicate it’s either a best of 10 or best of 13 design. Could this be a mode designed for Twitch streamers and influencers to hash it out?

It’s important to note this is clearly some sort of early in-house testing that is by no means guaranteed to make it into the game as a full release. There’s no official word from Riot Games about a 1v1 mode at all so far.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything more moving forward and keep this article updated.

Until then, check out Twinfinite’s latest Valorant feature about Phoenix, the duelist who really needs a buff to bring him back into the meta.