Fortnite’s Latest Hotfix Adds Grapple Glove, Buffs Two-Shot Shotgun & Nerfs Striker Burst Rifle

Epic Games has just rolled out the Fortnite v21.00 hotfix for June 14, adding in the Grapple Glove item and making balance changes to a number of weapons.

The news comes via a blog post on the official Fortnite site. The headline feature of the hotfix is the introduction of the Grapple Glove to the Battle Royale island. The item allows players to swing through the air by grappling onto hard surfaces.

After landing, players will have a brief window of time to shoot the grappling hook and start swinging again. Sliding out of a swing makes this window of time even longer. Take too long and the Grapple Glove will have a brief cooldown before it can be used again.

The Grapple Glove can only be found at Grapple Stops dotted around the map. In Arena playlists, the item has only 10 uses, while in non-competitive normal and Zero Build game modes, this number is buffed to 30 charges.

Alongside the Grapple Glove, Epic Games has also made some balance adjustments to the current arsenal of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

The Two-Shot Shotgun gets an increase in pellet damage, minimum pellet count, accuracy and max damage cap, while the Hammer Assault Rifle gets a reduction in recoil when being fired. These two weapons are the big winners of the hotfix, while the Combat SMG is nerfed with a reduction in damage.

The Striker Burst Rifle also gets fairly heavily nerfed with an increase to first bullet recoil and a reduction of damage.

If you want to try out the latest item for yourself, be sure to check out our guide on Where to Find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

What do you make of the latest Fortnite hotfix update? Let us know in the comments below.

