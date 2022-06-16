China Hero Project Game F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Gets Western Release Date for Nintendo Switch

TiGames and Astrolabe Games announced a western release date for the deceptively fluffy action-Metroidvania F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch.

The game will come to Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on July 12, 2022, and it’ll be priced at $29.99 or €29.99 depending on where you live.

Pre-orders on the Nintendo eShop are being made available today with a 10% discount. The game will also be available in physical form.

The game is currently already available for PS5, PS4, and PC and the title may ring a bell since it was part of the games developed by Chinese developers under the umbrella of PlayStation’s China Hero Project.

That being said, the project evidently doesn’t always involve permanent exclusivity as F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch isn’t the first to land on the Nintendo Switch. Another example is Hardcore Mecha by Rocket Punch.

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is a great-looking Metroidvania game mixing dieselpunk visuals and fluffy anthropomorphic characters like the protagonist Rayton, a rabbit with a giant mechanical fist.

The story is about his quest to release a friend who has been arrested after Torch City has been invaded by the Machine Legion, ending up involved in a bigger scheme between the mafia, the rebellion, and the legion.

If you’d like to know whether the game is good, you can read our review of the PS5 version.